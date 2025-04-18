Trump's Approach to Ukraine Conflict Standoff

In a significant statement, U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned on Friday his reluctance to intervene in the Ukraine conflict resolution if Russia or Ukraine makes the process excessively challenging.

Though Trump implied no withdrawal from diplomatic discussions, he maintains there remains a plausible opportunity for peace.

President Trump noted the urgency of the situation, asserting, "It's coming to a head right now," emphasizing the critical juncture in the talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)