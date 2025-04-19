Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks: A Possible Path Forward

Iran is optimistic about securing a nuclear agreement with the United States provided Washington approaches discussions with pragmatism, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated on Friday as preparations began for a second round of negotiations with the Trump administration.

Araqchi emphasized that a deal could be struck if the U.S. demonstrates genuine intent and refrains from making unrealistic demands. This statement followed discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, signaling Iran's notice of U.S. seriousness in talks held earlier in Oman. The upcoming negotiations are scheduled for Saturday in Rome, facilitated by Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, according to Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei.

Concerns linger over mixed signals from U.S. officials, prompting Iran to seek clarity. Despite readiness to restrict uranium enrichment, Iran demands guarantees against a repeat of former President Trump's abandonment of a previous nuclear pact. Moscow, a significant player historically in Iran's nuclear talks, has pledged assistance, with Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei dispatching Araqchi to inform Russian and likely Chinese counterparts on the progress.

