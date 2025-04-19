Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks: A Possible Path Forward
Iran remains hopeful of reaching a nuclear agreement with the U.S. if Washington adopts a realistic approach. The second round of talks is set for Rome, with Iran expressing readiness to limit uranium enrichment under firm assurances. Russia offers support in mediating the discussions.
Iran is optimistic about securing a nuclear agreement with the United States provided Washington approaches discussions with pragmatism, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated on Friday as preparations began for a second round of negotiations with the Trump administration.
Araqchi emphasized that a deal could be struck if the U.S. demonstrates genuine intent and refrains from making unrealistic demands. This statement followed discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, signaling Iran's notice of U.S. seriousness in talks held earlier in Oman. The upcoming negotiations are scheduled for Saturday in Rome, facilitated by Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, according to Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei.
Concerns linger over mixed signals from U.S. officials, prompting Iran to seek clarity. Despite readiness to restrict uranium enrichment, Iran demands guarantees against a repeat of former President Trump's abandonment of a previous nuclear pact. Moscow, a significant player historically in Iran's nuclear talks, has pledged assistance, with Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei dispatching Araqchi to inform Russian and likely Chinese counterparts on the progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- U.S.
- nuclear talks
- agreement
- uranium enrichment
- Russia
- Oman
- Trump
- Washington
- seriousness
ALSO READ
Dmitriev Highlights Positive Dynamics in U.S.-Russia Relations Amidst Diplomatic Talks
Riding the Wave: Russia's Delivery Revolution
Bridging Divides: Positive Dynamics in U.S.-Russia Relations
Escalation in Drone Warfare: Casualties in Russia's Bryansk Region
Canada Calls for Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Deadline