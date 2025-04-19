Rome Dialogues: U.S. and Iran Engage in Nuclear Talks

Iran and the United States are gearing up for another round of crucial talks on Saturday in Rome, centered around Tehran's swiftly advancing nuclear program. The discussions follow an initial meeting in Muscat, Oman, where representatives from both nations engaged directly.

The diplomatic efforts come amidst a backdrop of heightened tensions, influenced by former U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of new sanctions under his 'maximum pressure' campaign against Iran. Trump's approach also hinted at potential military interventions, although he expressed hope for a new deal, as conveyed in a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The nuclear discussions have been fraught with complexities, with Iran's uranium enrichment levels becoming a significant point of concern for the West. The original 2015 nuclear accord, from which Trump withdrew, has left ongoing negotiations in a precarious state, while Iran insists its nuclear pursuits remain peaceful. The historical enmity between the two nations further complicates diplomatic proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)