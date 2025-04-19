Left Menu

BJP Slams Congress Amid ED Chargesheet Controversy

Amid Congress demonstrations against the ED chargesheet in the National Herald case, BJP's V. Muraleedharan accused the party of operating like a 'family-owned property.' Criticizing the Gandhis, he emphasized that entitlement has no room under PM Modi's government. Protests erupted nationwide as the Congress faces money laundering allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 13:34 IST
BJP Slams Congress Amid ED Chargesheet Controversy
BJP leader V Muraleedharan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of Congress-led demonstrations protesting the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet in the National Herald case, BJP leader V. Muraleedharan leveled sharp criticism at the party, accusing it of functioning like a "family-owned property." During an interview with ANI, Muraleedharan targeted the Gandhis, alleging that they see themselves above the law and stressed that such privileged status is incompatible with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

"It underscores that Congress remains akin to a family-owned entity," Muraleedharan declared. "When leaders are scrutinized, others resort to agitation because they perceive their leaders as untouchable. Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi should not assume they can establish an advisory council superseding the Cabinet and govern as they wish. That will not transpire under Narendra Modi's leadership," he asserted. The Congress, he added, is still under the misguided notion that the nation is their inheritance, as reflected in their post-Independence governance style. "Rules apply equally to any wrongdoer, regardless of whether their surname is Vadra, Nehru, or Gandhi," Muraleedharan stated.

Nationwide, Congress initiated protests outside the Enforcement Directorate offices, spanning states such as Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Delhi. The conflict escalated after the Enforcement Directorate filed a prosecution complaint on April 15 against key Congress figures, Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, for alleged involvement in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald. This chargesheet also includes Congress members Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, and numerous firms. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has scheduled a meeting for Saturday to strategize ahead of the impending court hearing at the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on April 25.

The chargesheet, filed under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, addresses the money laundering offense as defined under Section 3, with penalties outlined in Section 4 of the same Act. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy lodged the complaint against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, associated companies, and other individuals. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025