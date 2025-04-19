BJP Slams Congress Amid ED Chargesheet Controversy

In the midst of Congress-led demonstrations protesting the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet in the National Herald case, BJP leader V. Muraleedharan leveled sharp criticism at the party, accusing it of functioning like a "family-owned property." During an interview with ANI, Muraleedharan targeted the Gandhis, alleging that they see themselves above the law and stressed that such privileged status is incompatible with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

"It underscores that Congress remains akin to a family-owned entity," Muraleedharan declared. "When leaders are scrutinized, others resort to agitation because they perceive their leaders as untouchable. Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi should not assume they can establish an advisory council superseding the Cabinet and govern as they wish. That will not transpire under Narendra Modi's leadership," he asserted. The Congress, he added, is still under the misguided notion that the nation is their inheritance, as reflected in their post-Independence governance style. "Rules apply equally to any wrongdoer, regardless of whether their surname is Vadra, Nehru, or Gandhi," Muraleedharan stated.

Nationwide, Congress initiated protests outside the Enforcement Directorate offices, spanning states such as Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Delhi. The conflict escalated after the Enforcement Directorate filed a prosecution complaint on April 15 against key Congress figures, Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, for alleged involvement in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald. This chargesheet also includes Congress members Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, and numerous firms. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has scheduled a meeting for Saturday to strategize ahead of the impending court hearing at the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on April 25.

The chargesheet, filed under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, addresses the money laundering offense as defined under Section 3, with penalties outlined in Section 4 of the same Act. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy lodged the complaint against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, associated companies, and other individuals. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)