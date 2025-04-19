Starmer and Trump Forge Path on UK-US Trade Amid Global Tensions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in what were described as productive discussions regarding trade negotiations between the two nations. A primary focus was addressing the U.S.'s significant import tariffs on international partners.

The call also delved into geopolitical issues, such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and recent American military actions targeting Houthi rebels in Yemen. Trump's proposed State Visit to the UK was briefly discussed, with plans yet to be finalized.

Against the backdrop of these trade discussions, UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to hold meetings in Washington, D.C., emphasizing multilateral cooperation in future economic engagements with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

