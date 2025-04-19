Left Menu

Drone Warfare on Easter: A Show of True Intentions

Despite a declared ceasefire by Russian President Vladimir Putin for Easter, Ukrainian air defense units engaged in repelling an attack by Russian drones. This incident underscores Moscow's disregard for the holiday and human lives, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

  • Ukraine

Ukrainian air defense forces were actively engaged in countering an attack by Russian drones on Saturday, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The ongoing presence of Russian drones over Ukrainian skies, he noted, highlighted Moscow's true stance towards Easter and the value of human life.

President Zelenskiy's comments came shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a unilateral Easter ceasefire in Ukraine. According to the order, Russian forces were to cease all hostilities beginning at 6 p.m. Moscow time (1500 GMT) on Saturday, extending until the end of Sunday.

The breach of this ceasefire agreement by Russian drones not only tests the resilience of Ukrainian defenses but also raises questions about the sincerity of Moscow's declarations and Russia's broader geopolitical strategies.

