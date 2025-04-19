Easter War in the Skies: Ukrainian Defence vs. Russian Drones

Ukrainian air defence units engaged in repelling an attack by Russian drones on Saturday, a move indicative of what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described as Moscow's disregard for Easter and the sanctity of human lives.

President Zelenskiy's comments followed a declaration from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who announced a unilateral Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, instructing Russian forces to halt hostilities starting 6 p.m. Moscow time (1500 GMT) on Saturday until the end of Sunday.

This development comes amid continued tensions in the region, highlighting the ongoing conflict despite temporary reprieves for religious observances.

(With inputs from agencies.)