CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition, Hails UP's Development

In a direct critique of opposing political parties, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party of fostering division through caste and religious conflicts. Addressing an audience at Manbela Ground, he charged these parties with prioritizing family over state development before 2017.

Adityanath highlighted the substantial progress achieved under the BJP-led administration, with the inauguration and initiation of 146 projects worth approximately Rs 1,500 crore. He attributed law and order improvements, as well as the absence of riots, to the 'double engine government'.

Promoting Uttar Pradesh as a beacon of development, Adityanath underscored advancements in sectors like road connectivity, sewerage, and tourism. He also applauded the new initiatives like ODOP and One District, One Medical College, citing these as evidence of transformative change in the state.

