Reunion of Thackeray Cousins: A Welcome Move for Maharashtra
NCP MP Supriya Sule expresses support for the potential reconciliation between Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray, viewing it as beneficial for Maharashtra. The speculation arose following statements from Raj Thackeray and a response from Uddhav, suggesting unity amidst larger state issues.
Amid growing speculation of a reconciliation, NCP MP Supriya Sule suggested on Saturday that estranged cousins Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray might be nearing a truce in the interest of Maharashtra.
This potential unity was hinted at through Raj's recent interview statements and Uddhav's subsequent response. Sule emphasized that resolving their personal conflicts could positively impact the state.
She remarked, 'If late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray were alive, he would undoubtedly be pleased with this development.' Sule urged that any such reunification should be welcomed warmly for the betterment of Maharashtra.
