Reunion of Thackeray Cousins: A Welcome Move for Maharashtra

Amid growing speculation of a reconciliation, NCP MP Supriya Sule suggested on Saturday that estranged cousins Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray might be nearing a truce in the interest of Maharashtra.

This potential unity was hinted at through Raj's recent interview statements and Uddhav's subsequent response. Sule emphasized that resolving their personal conflicts could positively impact the state.

She remarked, 'If late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray were alive, he would undoubtedly be pleased with this development.' Sule urged that any such reunification should be welcomed warmly for the betterment of Maharashtra.

