Left Menu

Reunion of Thackeray Cousins: A Welcome Move for Maharashtra

NCP MP Supriya Sule expresses support for the potential reconciliation between Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray, viewing it as beneficial for Maharashtra. The speculation arose following statements from Raj Thackeray and a response from Uddhav, suggesting unity amidst larger state issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-04-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 23:57 IST
Reunion of Thackeray Cousins: A Welcome Move for Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing speculation of a reconciliation, NCP MP Supriya Sule suggested on Saturday that estranged cousins Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray might be nearing a truce in the interest of Maharashtra.

This potential unity was hinted at through Raj's recent interview statements and Uddhav's subsequent response. Sule emphasized that resolving their personal conflicts could positively impact the state.

She remarked, 'If late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray were alive, he would undoubtedly be pleased with this development.' Sule urged that any such reunification should be welcomed warmly for the betterment of Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025