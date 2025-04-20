Left Menu

Tensions Rise as RPP Plans to Breach Prohibited Zones in Kathmandu

The Home Ministry has issued a stern warning to the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) against breaching restricted zones during their pro-monarchy demonstration on Sunday in Kathmandu. Security has been tightened around sensitive areas, while top political leaders emphasize the need to uphold the democratic system.

  Nepal

The Home Ministry has issued a direct warning to the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) as they plan to breach prohibited zones during their upcoming protest in Kathmandu's Bijulibazar area.

The pro-monarchist RPP intends to demonstrate by breaking through restricted areas near the Government Secretariat to demand the reinstatement of the monarchy and Nepal's transformation into a Hindu state. In response, the Ministry has reinforced security across key areas, warning that any legal violations will attract severe consequences.

In parallel, the nation's top political figures have rallied for unity among pro-republican forces to protect the democratic setup. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, along with other leaders, held talks to strategize on safeguarding the constitutional framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

