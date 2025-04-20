Left Menu

Bilateral Talks and Cultural Tours: US Vice President Vance's India Visit

US Vice President J D Vance, along with his family, will visit India for four days, focusing on bilateral trade talks and cultural exploration. Hosted by PM Modi, the visit will include key meetings in Delhi, visits to iconic sites such as Taj Mahal and Amer Fort, and discussions on India-US relations.

US Vice President J D Vance is set to embark on a high-profile visit to India, where he will engage in discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi covering key subjects like trade, tariff, and security. The visit aims to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Accompanied by his wife Usha and their children, Vance will explore Indian cultural landmarks including the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple and the historic Amer Fort. The family will also spend time in Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra, witnessing India's rich heritage.

Talks with Indian leaders, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval, are expected to focus on finalizing a pivotal trade agreement. Following these discussions, PM Modi will host a dinner for the Vances and accompanying US officials. The visit marks a step toward bolstering India-US ties under the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

