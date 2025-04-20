Vaiko's Son Rejoins MDMK After Resolving Leadership Rift

MDMK leader and founder Vaiko revealed on Sunday that his son, Durai Vaiko, who had stepped down as principal secretary, has now retracted his resignation after addressing a conflict with senior leader Mallai Sathya.

Speaking to reporters, Vaiko stated that Durai and Sathya had differences, but managed to resolve them through open discussions. Both leaders agreed to work collaboratively for the betterment of the party. Sathya extended his full support to Durai, reinforcing their commitment to unity.

Vaiko noted, ''With Sathya's assurance, Durai has withdrawn his resignation.'' On Saturday, Durai had tendered his resignation, accompanied by allegations not explicitly naming Sathya. Earlier, MDMK Administrative Council members expressed their backing for Durai.

(With inputs from agencies.)