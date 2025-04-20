Left Menu

Maharashtra Power Struggle: Thackeray Cousins' Potential Reconciliation Sparks Speculation

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's Deputy CM, expressed displeasure over questions about a possible reconciliation between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray. Amid buzz of alliance talks, reactions from political leaders varied, with Sanjay Raut criticizing Shinde. The potential rapprochement could influence the forthcoming BMC elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 19:08 IST
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's political landscape is buzzing with speculation over a possible reconciliation between estranged cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray. When Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faced questions about the matter, he deflected, urging focus on the government's work instead.

Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticized Shinde's response, suggesting underlying tensions within the BJP and its allies. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis maintained a cautiously optimistic stance, expressing readiness to welcome an alliance if it materializes.

The speculation gained momentum following a podcast interview where Raj Thackeray expressed openness to working with Uddhav again. This development could have significant implications for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, a crucial battleground for political parties in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

