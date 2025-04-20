Left Menu

Call for Action: Shama Mohammed Demands Contempt Proceedings Against BJP MP

Congress leader Shama Mohammed called on Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna to initiate contempt proceedings against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for remarks attacking the judiciary. She warned that failure to act could lead to further assaults on the justice system. The BJP distanced itself from Dubey's statements.

Congress leader Shama Mohammed (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Shama Mohammed has issued a call to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna to begin contempt proceedings against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, following the MP's controversial remarks about the judiciary. Dubey's statements have triggered widespread condemnation from opposition parties, with the BJP also stepping back from his comments.

Mohammed highlighted Dubey's allegations that civil unrest in the country could be attributed to CJI Sanjiv Khanna and an allegedly divisive judiciary. She questioned what actions, if any, would be taken against Dubey, and emphasized that such remarks are seen as an affront to the Constitution.

Dubey's controversial statements emerged during a debate where he implied that the CJI was culpable for civil disorders. The BJP's distancing from his comments came as party leaders, including J.P. Nadda, reaffirmed their respect for the judiciary, while others criticized Dubey's rhetoric as potentially anarchic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

