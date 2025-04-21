Left Menu

Brazil Declares Week of Mourning for Pope Francis

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced a seven-day mourning period for Pope Francis. Lula praised the Pope's contributions to humanity and expressed condolences to those grieving this significant loss.

Updated: 21-04-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:04 IST

Pope Francis

In a solemn announcement, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva decreed a seven-day period of mourning across Brazil for the passing of Pope Francis, a revered figure in the Catholic Church and beyond.

Lula commended the Pope's dedication to fostering respect and acceptance among people worldwide. 'Humanity loses today a voice of respect and welcome for others,' he remarked in a heartfelt statement.

The Brazilian leader conveyed his hopes for divine comfort for those affected by this profound loss, declaring the mourning as both a tribute to the Pope's legacy and an acknowledgment of his impactful work.

