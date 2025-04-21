Political Tensions Flare: Fadnavis Criticizes Gandhi's Election Remarks
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning the integrity of the Election Commission of India. Gandhi, during a visit to the US, alleged electoral discrepancies in Maharashtra, which Fadnavis dismissed as 'childish' and suggested Gandhi focus on local engagement rather than making such claims.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has launched a scathing critique against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, labeling his recent comments on the Election Commission of India as 'childish.' Fadnavis suggests that Gandhi's frequent electoral setbacks may be impacting his judgment.
During a tour of the United States, Gandhi raised concerns about the legitimacy of the BJP-led coalition's victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections. He cited an alleged inconsistency in voter turnout that implied possible manipulation. His remarks have sparked debate within political circles and attracted Fadnavis' ire.
Gandhi's accusations include claims that the Election Commission's reported figures are mathematically improbable and lack transparency, leading to suspicions of systematic flaws. Fadnavis, however, has advised Gandhi to concentrate on grassroots political efforts instead of damaging the country's reputation abroad.
