Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare: Fadnavis Criticizes Gandhi's Election Remarks

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning the integrity of the Election Commission of India. Gandhi, during a visit to the US, alleged electoral discrepancies in Maharashtra, which Fadnavis dismissed as 'childish' and suggested Gandhi focus on local engagement rather than making such claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:41 IST
Political Tensions Flare: Fadnavis Criticizes Gandhi's Election Remarks
remarks
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has launched a scathing critique against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, labeling his recent comments on the Election Commission of India as 'childish.' Fadnavis suggests that Gandhi's frequent electoral setbacks may be impacting his judgment.

During a tour of the United States, Gandhi raised concerns about the legitimacy of the BJP-led coalition's victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections. He cited an alleged inconsistency in voter turnout that implied possible manipulation. His remarks have sparked debate within political circles and attracted Fadnavis' ire.

Gandhi's accusations include claims that the Election Commission's reported figures are mathematically improbable and lack transparency, leading to suspicions of systematic flaws. Fadnavis, however, has advised Gandhi to concentrate on grassroots political efforts instead of damaging the country's reputation abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025