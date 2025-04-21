Left Menu

Demand for Justice: BJD Calls for Probe into Repeated Attacks on Ex-MLA

The BJD delegation urges Odisha DGP to investigate repeated assaults on ex-MLA Pranab Balabantaray, stressing insufficient police action despite multiple FIRs. The attacks, including the latest in Arua village, targeted his residence, vehicle, and party office, highlighting the need for a serious inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from the BJD has demanded immediate and stringent action from Odisha's Director General of Police, Y B Khurania, following recurring attacks on Pranab Balabantaray, the former MLA from Dharmasala in Jajpur district.

The delegation presented a memorandum emphasizing that Balabantaray has been assaulted seven times over the past ten months, with perpetrators still at large. The most recent attack took place on April 13 in Arua village, even in the presence of local law enforcement authorities.

They highlighted that despite several First Information Reports (FIRs) being filed, the lack of significant action by the police is concerning and called for a high-level inquiry to prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

