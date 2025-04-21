Secret Signal Chats: Defense Secretary Hegseth Under Fire
President Trump affirmed his support for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after reports emerged of Hegseth using an unclassified app to share details of a sensitive military attack. The incident has sparked controversy and an investigation by the Pentagon's Inspector General.
President Donald Trump expressed unwavering support for U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth amid rising tensions and scrutiny over Hegseth's communications practices. Reports surfaced about Hegseth utilizing the Signal messaging app to relay sensitive military information about an attack on Yemen's Houthis, sparking internal investigations at the Pentagon.
While Trump's administration intensifies its military operations against the Iran-backed Houthi group, the leak revelations add to the precarious position of Hegseth. Despite the Pentagon Inspector General launching a probe, President Trump remains firm in his backing, emphasizing the alignment between the two.
Interestingly, the leak controversy has elicited strong reactions from Democrats, some of whom are calling for Hegseth's resignation, while the Republican lawmakers remain largely silent. The incident underlines the ongoing factional tensions within Washington and its potential impact on the future of national defense strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Hegseth
- Pentagon
- Yemen
- Signal
- investigation
- Houthis
- military
- U.S.defense
- Republicans
ALSO READ
Tragic Childbirth: Investigation Launched After Woman Dies at Home
Tragic Shooting Incident in Jharkhand: Arrest Made as Investigation Continues
Justice Pursued: Disturbing Assault in Patiala Sparks Investigation
Controversy Surrounds 'L2: Empuraan' Producer Amidst ED Investigation
Fake Doctor Scandal in Madhya Pradesh: Seven Patient Deaths Under Investigation