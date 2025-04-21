Left Menu

Secret Signal Chats: Defense Secretary Hegseth Under Fire

President Trump affirmed his support for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after reports emerged of Hegseth using an unclassified app to share details of a sensitive military attack. The incident has sparked controversy and an investigation by the Pentagon's Inspector General.

Updated: 21-04-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:12 IST
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump expressed unwavering support for U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth amid rising tensions and scrutiny over Hegseth's communications practices. Reports surfaced about Hegseth utilizing the Signal messaging app to relay sensitive military information about an attack on Yemen's Houthis, sparking internal investigations at the Pentagon.

While Trump's administration intensifies its military operations against the Iran-backed Houthi group, the leak revelations add to the precarious position of Hegseth. Despite the Pentagon Inspector General launching a probe, President Trump remains firm in his backing, emphasizing the alignment between the two.

Interestingly, the leak controversy has elicited strong reactions from Democrats, some of whom are calling for Hegseth's resignation, while the Republican lawmakers remain largely silent. The incident underlines the ongoing factional tensions within Washington and its potential impact on the future of national defense strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

