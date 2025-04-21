A World Mourns: The Passing of Pope Francis

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88 after battling double pneumonia. Known for his humility and compassion, Francis left a profound impact on the global stage through his advocacy for the marginalized and his commitment to unity and peace.

World leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, paid tribute to Francis, acknowledging his tireless efforts in promoting justice and dialogue. Francis's influence was notably felt in fostering interfaith dialogue and encouraging compassion and solidarity among disparate communities.

A staunch advocate for environmental protection and social justice, Pope Francis's legacy extends beyond borders and faiths, touching millions worldwide. His teachings continue to resonate, inspiring ongoing spirit and action toward collective human and environmental welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)