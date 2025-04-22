Left Menu

Global Leaders Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis

Leaders from around the world have expressed their condolences for the death of Pope Francis, the first Latin American head of the Roman Catholic Church, who died at 88 due to complications from double pneumonia. Many remember him as a compassionate leader committed to peace, justice, and equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 00:08 IST
Global Leaders Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88 following complications from a severe case of double pneumonia. The news of his passing has reverberated across the globe, prompting an outpouring of condolences from world leaders.

U.S. President Donald Trump described him as a 'good man' who loved the world, while Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni mourned 'a great man, a great shepherd.' Various leaders from different nations acknowledged his legacy in promoting peace, justice, and compassion.

French President Emmanuel Macron praised him for always siding with the vulnerable, and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called him a transcendent voice for peace. Pope Francis' leadership and humanitarian focus are celebrated worldwide, leaving a lasting impact on both religious and secular communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025