Global Leaders Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis
Leaders from around the world have expressed their condolences for the death of Pope Francis, the first Latin American head of the Roman Catholic Church, who died at 88 due to complications from double pneumonia. Many remember him as a compassionate leader committed to peace, justice, and equality.
Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88 following complications from a severe case of double pneumonia. The news of his passing has reverberated across the globe, prompting an outpouring of condolences from world leaders.
U.S. President Donald Trump described him as a 'good man' who loved the world, while Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni mourned 'a great man, a great shepherd.' Various leaders from different nations acknowledged his legacy in promoting peace, justice, and compassion.
French President Emmanuel Macron praised him for always siding with the vulnerable, and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called him a transcendent voice for peace. Pope Francis' leadership and humanitarian focus are celebrated worldwide, leaving a lasting impact on both religious and secular communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal's Peaceful Ram Navami Celebration Fosters Unity
NCW Demands Swift Justice for Noida Murder Amidst Outrage Over High Court Ruling
Rahul Gandhi's Campaign for Social Justice and Youth Empowerment in Bihar
Tribeca Festival Celebrates Billy Joel's Legacy with World Premiere Documentary
Indian Hockey Stars Champion Peace with #WhiteCard Campaign