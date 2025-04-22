Global Leaders Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88 following complications from a severe case of double pneumonia. The news of his passing has reverberated across the globe, prompting an outpouring of condolences from world leaders.

U.S. President Donald Trump described him as a 'good man' who loved the world, while Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni mourned 'a great man, a great shepherd.' Various leaders from different nations acknowledged his legacy in promoting peace, justice, and compassion.

French President Emmanuel Macron praised him for always siding with the vulnerable, and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called him a transcendent voice for peace. Pope Francis' leadership and humanitarian focus are celebrated worldwide, leaving a lasting impact on both religious and secular communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)