Trump's Ambitious Deportation Claims Spark Debate

In a statement made on Monday on Truth Social, former U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that providing trials for everyone his administration seeks to deport would require approximately 200 years. His comments have ignited discussions on the feasibility and ethics of mass deportation efforts under U.S. law.

Trump emphasized the importance of removing criminals and those illegally residing in the United States, suggesting that lengthy trial processes are impractical. His statements have drawn reactions from both supporters who back stringent immigration policies and critics who argue for due process and human rights.

The controversial remarks come amidst ongoing debates over immigration policies and enforcement in the United States, reflecting broader issues related to border security, legal rights, and humanitarian concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)