World Mourns the Passing of the People's Pope, Francis

Pope Francis, the revered leader of the Roman Catholic Church and the first Latin American to hold the papal position, has died at the age of 88. His passing follows a serious case of double pneumonia, leaving a void in the global spiritual community.

His leadership and commitment to social justice are mourned worldwide, with leaders from various faiths and countries offering their condolences. U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron praised Francis for his dedication to peace and advocacy for the vulnerable.

Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, highlighted Francis's efforts for peace and climate action, while IOC President Thomas Bach commended his support for refugee athletes. Pope Francis leaves a significant legacy as a champion for the marginalized and a beacon of love and compassion.

(With inputs from agencies.)