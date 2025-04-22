Politics in the Bag: BJP MP Highlights National Herald Controversy

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj maintained pressure on the Congress regarding the National Herald issue by carrying a provocative message as she entered the Parliament annexe for a committee meeting. Her black bag, emblazoned with 'National Herald Ki Loot' in red letters, signaled ongoing tensions between the political parties over the case.

Congress figures Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi face allegations of money laundering in the affair, prompting denials and claims of a political vendetta by the Congress against the BJP. The Enforcement Directorate has charged the Congress leaders, further intensifying the political drama.

The Joint Committee of Parliament on simultaneous polls, chaired by BJP MP P P Chaudhary, includes notable members such as former Supreme Court judge Hemant Gupta, former Law Commission chairman B S Chauhan, and renowned lawyer and Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who are expected to present their insights on the issue.

