Rajeev Chandrasekhar Challenges UDF-LDF 'Communal' Claims

BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticizes UDF and LDF for propagating false narratives about the BJP. He asserts that the BJP-NDA, under PM Modi, has focused on inclusive development since 2014. He claims the UPA regime from 2004 to 2014 was marked by corruption and economic decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 22-04-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 14:53 IST
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address, BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar lambasted the Congress-led UDF and CPI (M)-headed LDF for what he alleged was two decades of false propaganda, branding the BJP as 'communal.'

Chandrasekhar argued that since 2014, the BJP-NDA government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has implemented various schemes aimed at inclusive development, benefitting citizens regardless of religion or community.

Highlighting the alleged inefficacy of the UPA regime from 2004 to 2014, Chandrasekhar positioned the BJP as the sole entity capable of fostering growth and development, both nationally and in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

