Russian Drones Shatter Easter Ceasefire Over Odesa
Russian drones attacked the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, breaking a brief Easter ceasefire declared by Moscow. The escalation comes amid diplomatic meetings aimed at ending more than three years of conflict, with anticipation over U.S. involvement hinging on upcoming talks in London.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a swift violation of a brief Easter ceasefire declared unilaterally by Moscow, Russian drones launched a massive overnight attack on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, local authorities reported on Tuesday. This incident raises questions about ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the enduring conflict.
Following unsuccessful negotiations last week, additional talks are set to take place in London with officials from Ukraine, the U.K., France, and the U.S. All eyes are on whether these will finally lead to substantial progress in addressing more than three years of warfare.
Amidst continuing hostilities, Russia has increased its use of Shahed drones, intensifying their production and refining deployment tactics. Meanwhile, both Ukrainian and Western officials indicate that preparations are underway for the upcoming spring-summer military campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
