BJP Protests Erupt Over West Bengal Policies
BJP supporters clashed with police in West Bengal's Hooghly district during a protest led by state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar. They opposed recent violence in Murshidabad and job losses among teachers. Majumdar criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and called for her resignation over alleged recruitment corruption.
Tensions flared in West Bengal's Hooghly district as BJP supporters, led by state leader Sukanta Majumdar, clashed with police during a protest on Tuesday. The demonstration was aimed at opposing recent violence in Murshidabad and the loss of jobs for teachers in the state.
The unrest was sparked by incidents earlier this month related to the Waqf Act, resulting in a Supreme Court decision that invalidated approximately 26,000 teaching and non-teaching positions. Majumdar, criticizing the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accused her administration of widespread corruption and called for her resignation.
Concurrent to the Hooghly protest, activists from the Hindu Surakhsha Macha rallied in Kolkata's Esplanade area, condemning the violence in Murshidabad, which had led to three deaths and over 280 arrests in April.
