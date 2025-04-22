Terror in Tourist Paradise: Pahalgam Under Siege
A terrorist attack in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, claimed multiple lives and injured at least 20. The attackers opened fire at tourists, leaving the region tense amid increasing tourist arrivals and the upcoming Amarnath pilgrimage. Authorities launched a massive hunt for the assailants, while evacuations were underway.
In a shocking attack in the picturesque Pahalgam region of South Kashmir, terrorists targeted a prime tourist location on Tuesday, claiming multiple lives and injuring at least 20 people according to officials.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack, stating it was unprecedented in scale against civilians in recent years. The attackers reportedly descended from a mountain in Baisaran valley, opening fire on unsuspecting tourists amid lush green meadows commonly referred to as 'mini Switzerland.'
The incident occurred while U.S. Vice President J D Vance was on a visit to India, though he was in Rajasthan at the time. Following the attack, security forces launched a massive operation to capture the attackers, while efforts to evacuate the wounded continued.
