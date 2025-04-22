CPI(M) Leader Criticizes Kashmir Security Situation Amid Terror Attack

M A Baby, the newly elected CPI(M) general secretary, expressed strong criticism towards the BJP after a deadly terror attack on tourists near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

He questioned how such an incident could occur if the region was supposedly peaceful following the BJP's political maneuvers, including the revocation of Article 370.

Additionally, Mr. Baby honored the late Pope Francis, recognizing him as an extraordinary individual who worked towards promoting the values of Jesus Christ.

(With inputs from agencies.)