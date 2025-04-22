CPI(M) Leader Criticizes Kashmir Security Situation Amid Terror Attack
CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby criticized the BJP following a terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir. He questioned the BJP's claim of peace post-Article 370 revocation. Baby also mourned Pope Francis' death, hailing him as a remarkable figure who embodied the values of Jesus Christ.
M A Baby, the newly elected CPI(M) general secretary, expressed strong criticism towards the BJP after a deadly terror attack on tourists near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.
He questioned how such an incident could occur if the region was supposedly peaceful following the BJP's political maneuvers, including the revocation of Article 370.
Additionally, Mr. Baby honored the late Pope Francis, recognizing him as an extraordinary individual who worked towards promoting the values of Jesus Christ.
