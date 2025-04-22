Left Menu

CPI(M) Leader Criticizes Kashmir Security Situation Amid Terror Attack

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby criticized the BJP following a terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir. He questioned the BJP's claim of peace post-Article 370 revocation. Baby also mourned Pope Francis' death, hailing him as a remarkable figure who embodied the values of Jesus Christ.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:24 IST
CPI(M) Leader Criticizes Kashmir Security Situation Amid Terror Attack
  • Country:
  • India

M A Baby, the newly elected CPI(M) general secretary, expressed strong criticism towards the BJP after a deadly terror attack on tourists near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

He questioned how such an incident could occur if the region was supposedly peaceful following the BJP's political maneuvers, including the revocation of Article 370.

Additionally, Mr. Baby honored the late Pope Francis, recognizing him as an extraordinary individual who worked towards promoting the values of Jesus Christ.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025