Global Leaders Gather for Pope Francis' Funeral in Rome

A host of world leaders are set to converge on Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis, taking place this Saturday in Saint Peter's Square. This significant event will draw heads of state, royalty, and senior officials from multiple countries.

The list of confirmed attendees includes high-profile figures such as Argentina's President Javier Milei, Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, and Britain's Prince William alongside Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Additionally, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil will be in attendance accompanied by the First Lady.

The presence of top-tier officials, including Ursula von der Leyen from the European Union and President Emmanuel Macron of France, highlights the diplomatic weight of the event. From across the Atlantic, former U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will also be paying their respects, illustrating the global significance of the Pope's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)