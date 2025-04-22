Left Menu

Global Leaders Gather for Pope Francis' Funeral in Rome

A host of world leaders, including presidents, prime ministers, and royalty, have confirmed their attendance at Pope Francis' funeral in Saint Peter's Square. The gathering will unite top-tier government officials and public figures from across the globe, underscoring the Pope's influence and legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:35 IST
Global Leaders Gather for Pope Francis' Funeral in Rome
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A host of world leaders are set to converge on Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis, taking place this Saturday in Saint Peter's Square. This significant event will draw heads of state, royalty, and senior officials from multiple countries.

The list of confirmed attendees includes high-profile figures such as Argentina's President Javier Milei, Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, and Britain's Prince William alongside Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Additionally, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil will be in attendance accompanied by the First Lady.

The presence of top-tier officials, including Ursula von der Leyen from the European Union and President Emmanuel Macron of France, highlights the diplomatic weight of the event. From across the Atlantic, former U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will also be paying their respects, illustrating the global significance of the Pope's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025