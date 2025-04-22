Tragedy in Pahalgam: Terror Strikes Tourists
A terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, left multiple tourists dead and many injured. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla condemned the attack, describing it as reprehensible and cowardly. Officials estimate the death toll may exceed 20.
A terror attack rocked Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the tragic loss of multiple tourists' lives and leaving at least 20 injured. The incident disrupted the calm of a Tuesday afternoon as people enjoyed leisurely moments in the scenic meadow near Pahalgam town.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed profound anguish over the senseless violence, labeling it as reprehensible and deserving of strong condemnation. He conveyed his heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the affected families during this time of sorrow.
Echoing similar sentiments, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla condemned the attack as cowardly. He extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished for peace for the departed souls, offering prayers for the swift recovery of those injured.
