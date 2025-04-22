Himachal Congress Rallies to 'Save Constitution'
The Himachal Pradesh Congress unit plans a state-level 'Save Constitution' rally on April 26 to counter BJP's accusations following the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet involving Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu announced the rally aimed at highlighting alleged BJP anti-people policies.
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Congress party is set to organize a state-level rally called 'Save Constitution' on April 26, according to Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.
This rally, scheduled at Ambedkar Chowk in Chaura Maidan, aligns with the Congress's initiative to resist the BJP's increasing criticism following the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against former Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, related to the National Herald case of alleged money laundering.
Labeling the accusations as 'politically motivated', the Congress aims for a strong turnout with involvement from prominent party figures like Himachal Pradesh Congress in-charge MP Rajni Patil, state ministers, MLAs, and leaders. According to state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, party-led rallies will be held at various levels throughout April and May, accompanied by door-to-door campaigns to address alleged BJP 'anti-people policies'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
