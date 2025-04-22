Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir: Exposing Claims of Normalcy Amid Rising Terror Attacks

The CPI(ML) Liberation condemned the attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the disparity between government claims of normalcy and ongoing violence. The attack killed 26 and wounded many, showcasing persistent security challenges. The Left party critiqued the Modi government's strategy and urged unity against divisive forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:05 IST
The CPI(ML) Liberation has condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the death of at least 26 people and injuries to several others. The Left party criticized the central government's claims of normalcy in the region, stating that such proclamations stand exposed as violence continues unabated.

This incident marks a disturbing trend in the rise of attacks targeting civilians, including tourists, undermining the Modi government's assurances of improved security. The CPI(ML) Liberation expressed condolences to the victims' families and stressed the need for unity in rejecting attempts to politicize the tragedy.

The party insisted that the prevailing militarization and suppression of democratic voices in the Union Territory have failed to establish peace or security. It called for national solidarity against divisive forces seeking to exploit the situation for political gain.

