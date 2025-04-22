Decision Paralysis: Congress's Struggle in Haryana Unveiled

Haryana's political landscape saw sharp criticism from state minister Anil Vij, who alleged that the Congress is grappling with decision-making paralysis. He pointed out the party's failure to appoint a leader of opposition in the assembly, portraying it as a symptom of wider organizational disarray.

Vij, speaking to reporters in Ambala, emphasized that the Congress's indecisiveness has led to significant procedural gaps, such as the budget session proceeding without a leader of opposition. He cited this as evidence of the party's struggles nationwide.

The Congress Legislature Party in Haryana, after its first meeting since the assembly elections, has handed over the responsibility to appoint a new leader to the party's high command. This follows the previous assembly where Bhupinder Singh Hooda served as the opposition leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)