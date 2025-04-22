Goa CM Condemns Brutal Pahalgam Terror Attack

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The attack occurred in the popular tourist area of Baisaran, resulting in the deaths of 26 people and injuring several more.

Sawant took to his X handle to express his anguish over the senseless violence, referring to the attack as a 'cowardly' act.

Calling for strong denunciation of such acts, Sawant offered condolences to the victims' families and wished for a speedy recovery for those injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)