Goa CM Condemns Brutal Pahalgam Terror Attack
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant condemned a terrorist attack near Pahalgam, Kashmir, where terrorists killed 26 people and injured several others. Sawant expressed anguish over the loss of lives and called the violence against civilians inhuman. He extended condolences to the families affected and hoped for the injured's recovery.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The attack occurred in the popular tourist area of Baisaran, resulting in the deaths of 26 people and injuring several more.
Sawant took to his X handle to express his anguish over the senseless violence, referring to the attack as a 'cowardly' act.
Calling for strong denunciation of such acts, Sawant offered condolences to the victims' families and wished for a speedy recovery for those injured.
