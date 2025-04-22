Left Menu

Goa CM Condemns Brutal Pahalgam Terror Attack

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant condemned a terrorist attack near Pahalgam, Kashmir, where terrorists killed 26 people and injured several others. Sawant expressed anguish over the loss of lives and called the violence against civilians inhuman. He extended condolences to the families affected and hoped for the injured's recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:40 IST
Goa CM Condemns Brutal Pahalgam Terror Attack
Terrorist Attack
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The attack occurred in the popular tourist area of Baisaran, resulting in the deaths of 26 people and injuring several more.

Sawant took to his X handle to express his anguish over the senseless violence, referring to the attack as a 'cowardly' act.

Calling for strong denunciation of such acts, Sawant offered condolences to the victims' families and wished for a speedy recovery for those injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025