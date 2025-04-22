Putin Condemns Kashmir Terror Attack, Calls for Justice
Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, expressing condolences to Indian leaders. Putin denounced the attack on tourists in Pahalgam, stressing its unjustifiable nature and urging punishment for perpetrators. He emphasized Russia's commitment to collaborating with India in fighting terrorism.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has strongly condemned a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, describing the assault as a 'brutal crime' without any justification. He called for a rightful punishment for those behind it.
Addressing Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin extended his heartfelt condolences over the tragedy that unfolded in Pahalgam, affecting civilians from various countries. The Russian leader affirmed his nation's resolve to enhance cooperation with India in combating terrorism in its many forms.
The incident, which occurred during a visit by US Vice President J D Vance to India, involved terrorists opening fire on tourists in a scenic meadow near Pahalgam, leaving at least 20 injured and multiple fatalities feared. Indian officials suggest the death toll may rise significantly.
