Zelenskiy Alleges Russian Drone Technology Theft from China
President Zelenskiy claims Chinese citizens work at a Russian drone site, suggesting Moscow possibly stole drone technology from China. This assertion follows his accusation that China supplied weapons to Russia, a charge Beijing denies. The diplomatic tension surfaces amid Ukraine's push for peace talks.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has raised concerns over Chinese citizens allegedly working at a drone production facility in Russia, hinting that Moscow may have illicitly acquired Chinese drone technology.
At a recent Kyiv news conference, Zelenskiy suggested this could mark an indirect form of military support, although China denies any direct aid to Russia's military efforts.
In the wake of these allegations, Zelenskiy instructed Ukrainian officials to report their findings through official diplomatic channels and called on the Security Service to share information with Beijing.
