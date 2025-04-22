Left Menu

Zelenskiy Alleges Russian Drone Technology Theft from China

President Zelenskiy claims Chinese citizens work at a Russian drone site, suggesting Moscow possibly stole drone technology from China. This assertion follows his accusation that China supplied weapons to Russia, a charge Beijing denies. The diplomatic tension surfaces amid Ukraine's push for peace talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:57 IST
Zelenskiy Alleges Russian Drone Technology Theft from China

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has raised concerns over Chinese citizens allegedly working at a drone production facility in Russia, hinting that Moscow may have illicitly acquired Chinese drone technology.

At a recent Kyiv news conference, Zelenskiy suggested this could mark an indirect form of military support, although China denies any direct aid to Russia's military efforts.

In the wake of these allegations, Zelenskiy instructed Ukrainian officials to report their findings through official diplomatic channels and called on the Security Service to share information with Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025