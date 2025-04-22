Diplomatic Talks: Steve Witkoff Heads to Russia for Ukraine Discussions

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to visit Russia later this week for strategic talks with President Vladimir Putin concerning the war in Ukraine, as announced by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Leavitt conveyed optimism that the discussions might signal progress in resolving the Ukraine conflict. However, she also reported President Donald Trump's growing impatience with the stalemate involving both countries.

The diplomatic mission underscores a crucial attempt by the United States to de-escalate tensions and push for an end to the ongoing fighting in the region.

