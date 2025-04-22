Controversy in Ecuador: Opposition Demands Vote Recount

Ecuador's political landscape is embroiled in controversy as opposition leader Luisa Gonzalez demands an investigation into alleged electoral fraud. Her party has called on the country's electoral council to review vote tallies from 1,729 ballot boxes.

While election authorities have confirmed President Daniel Noboa secured a victory in the April 13 runoff, Gonzalez's Citizens' Revolution party insists irregularities exist, citing incomplete or incorrect paperwork.

The national electoral council will assess the validity of these claims, deciding on whether to proceed with recounting all, some, or none of the ballot boxes in question.

(With inputs from agencies.)