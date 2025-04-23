Tragedy in Pahalgam: Deadly Attack on Tourists

In Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, a terrifying terrorist attack claimed 26 lives, including tourists from Maharashtra, on Tuesday. Officials confirmed the deaths, highlighting the targeted violence against visitors.

Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote from Pune were among those killed. The duo, part of a five-member group, sustained severe gunshot wounds. Their tragic deaths were confirmed by Srinagar's Emergency Control Room.

The attack, deeply shocking, is the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama incident. Among the casualties was Mumbai resident Atul Mone, a railway engineer, visiting with family and friends. Authorities continue to offer support to affected families.

