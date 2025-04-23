Left Menu

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Deadly Attack on Tourists

In a tragic incident in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, 26 people, including tourists from Maharashtra, were killed in a terrorist attack. Among the deceased were Pune residents Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote. The incident marks the deadliest attack in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-04-2025 01:09 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 01:09 IST
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Deadly Attack on Tourists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, a terrifying terrorist attack claimed 26 lives, including tourists from Maharashtra, on Tuesday. Officials confirmed the deaths, highlighting the targeted violence against visitors.

Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote from Pune were among those killed. The duo, part of a five-member group, sustained severe gunshot wounds. Their tragic deaths were confirmed by Srinagar's Emergency Control Room.

The attack, deeply shocking, is the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama incident. Among the casualties was Mumbai resident Atul Mone, a railway engineer, visiting with family and friends. Authorities continue to offer support to affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025