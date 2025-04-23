Tragedy in Pahalgam: Deadly Attack on Tourists
In a tragic incident in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, 26 people, including tourists from Maharashtra, were killed in a terrorist attack. Among the deceased were Pune residents Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote. The incident marks the deadliest attack in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike.
In Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, a terrifying terrorist attack claimed 26 lives, including tourists from Maharashtra, on Tuesday. Officials confirmed the deaths, highlighting the targeted violence against visitors.
Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote from Pune were among those killed. The duo, part of a five-member group, sustained severe gunshot wounds. Their tragic deaths were confirmed by Srinagar's Emergency Control Room.
The attack, deeply shocking, is the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama incident. Among the casualties was Mumbai resident Atul Mone, a railway engineer, visiting with family and friends. Authorities continue to offer support to affected families.
