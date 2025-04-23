Global Solidarity: Trump and Modi Unite Against Kashmir Attack

In a significant show of global solidarity, US President Donald Trump condemned the recent terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam during a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The attack, which is deemed the deadliest in the region in recent years, resulted in 26 casualties, most of whom were tourists.

President Trump expressed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives. The conversation, which was publicly acknowledged through a statement by Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on platform X, highlighted the US's unwavering commitment to support India in its pursuit of justice against the perpetrators.

Trump's reaffirmation of US-India ties against terrorism underscores the strategic partnership between the two nations. As both countries stand united, this marks a critical moment in the ongoing fight against global terror networks and their heinous acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)