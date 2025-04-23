Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between El Salvador and Venezuela Over Detainee Swap

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele criticized Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro for rejecting a detainee swap involving Venezuelans in El Salvador for political prisoners in Venezuela. The proposal has escalated tensions, highlighting differing political ideologies, as both countries face international criticism over human rights and democratic practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sansalvador | Updated: 23-04-2025 06:31 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 06:31 IST
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has sharply criticized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's rejection of a detainee exchange proposal. The plan suggested swapping Venezuelan deportees held in El Salvador for political prisoners in Venezuela, exacerbating already strained relations between the two nations.

Maduro has responded by insisting on the immediate release of 250 Venezuelans currently detained in a Salvadoran mega-prison. The Venezuelan leader described Bukele as a 'serial violator' of human rights, demanding unconditional freedom for the deportees instead of an exchange.

This diplomatic tussle underscores the deep political differences between Bukele and Maduro, each criticized globally for their authoritarian tendencies. The proposal includes figures such as the son-in-law of former Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez and political leaders seeking asylum in Argentina's embassy in Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

