Modi's Swift Action: Pahalgam Terror Attack Response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened an emergency meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Delhi airport on Wednesday. The meeting followed his return from Saudi Arabia, prompted by a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam that left the nation in shock.

The attack occurred at a popular tourist destination in south Kashmir on Tuesday, claiming at least 26 lives, mostly tourists. Among the deceased were two tourists hailing from the UAE and Nepal, alongside two locals. Many others sustained injuries, heightening the national outcry.

Reacting swiftly, Modi cut short his Saudi Arabia visit, while Home Minister Amit Shah was dispatched to Srinagar to oversee security operations. The Prime Minister assured that those responsible for the attack would be brought to justice without delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)