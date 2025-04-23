Australia's Defence Debate: Dutton's Vision and Election Dynamics

Amid trailing poll numbers, Australia's opposition leader Peter Dutton has announced a significant commitment to bolster the country's defense budget, aiming for an expenditure of 3% of GDP within ten years.

Dutton, aligning with Donald Trump's defense philosophy, advocates for 'peace through strength' and promises to expand U.S. military access in northern Australia, reinforcing ties with key international allies.

The proposal marks a key focus on national security for the Liberal Party's campaign, challenging Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor policies and highlighting internal challenges such as recruitment issues within the defense force.

(With inputs from agencies.)