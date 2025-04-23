Trump Heads to Rome for Historic Pope's Funeral
US President Donald Trump plans to fly to Rome on Friday for Pope Francis' funeral services, returning Saturday evening. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt disclosed the travel plans but did not confirm any meetings with foreign leaders or provide details on the US delegation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 11:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
US President Donald Trump is set to depart Washington early Friday morning to attend the funeral services of Pope Francis in Rome. This momentous trip marks a significant occasion for the Trump administration.
Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, made this announcement during a Tuesday press briefing. However, she provided limited additional details regarding the trip, including potential meetings with foreign leaders or the composition of the US delegation accompanying the President.
The White House has indicated that further information regarding the President's travel arrangements will be forthcoming.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Engagement: Leaders of El Salvador and Italy to Visit the White House
Judge Rules AP's White House Access Denial Unconstitutional
Federal Judge Lifts White House Restrictions on AP
Federal Judge Reinstates AP's White House Access: A Win for Press Freedom
Judge Orders Trump White House to Restore AP Access Amid Naming Dispute