Trump Heads to Rome for Historic Pope's Funeral

US President Donald Trump is set to depart Washington early Friday morning to attend the funeral services of Pope Francis in Rome. This momentous trip marks a significant occasion for the Trump administration.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, made this announcement during a Tuesday press briefing. However, she provided limited additional details regarding the trip, including potential meetings with foreign leaders or the composition of the US delegation accompanying the President.

The White House has indicated that further information regarding the President's travel arrangements will be forthcoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)