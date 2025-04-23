China Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack in Jammu & Kashmir

In an official statement, China has strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the tragic death of 26 individuals, predominantly tourists. According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, China opposes all forms of terrorism and extends deep condolences to the bereaved families.

During a media briefing, Guo Jiakun acknowledged the severity of the attack and emphasized China's stance against terrorism globally. His sentiments were mirrored by Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong, who also expressed his shock and sympathies on social media for the victims and their families.

The assault took place on Tuesday afternoon as terrorists opened fire on a group, marking the deadliest attack in the region since the Pulwama incident in 2019. The attack in Pahalgam highlights ongoing concerns over regional security and the fight against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)