China Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack in Jammu & Kashmir
China strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. Both Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun and Ambassador Xu Feihong expressed profound sympathies for the victims' families. The attack is the deadliest in the Valley since 2019's Pulwama strike.
- Country:
- China
In an official statement, China has strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the tragic death of 26 individuals, predominantly tourists. According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, China opposes all forms of terrorism and extends deep condolences to the bereaved families.
During a media briefing, Guo Jiakun acknowledged the severity of the attack and emphasized China's stance against terrorism globally. His sentiments were mirrored by Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong, who also expressed his shock and sympathies on social media for the victims and their families.
The assault took place on Tuesday afternoon as terrorists opened fire on a group, marking the deadliest attack in the region since the Pulwama incident in 2019. The attack in Pahalgam highlights ongoing concerns over regional security and the fight against terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Justice Department Shifts Focus from Cryptocurrency to Cartels and Terrorism
India's Zero-Tolerance on Terrorism: Tahawwur Rana's Extradition Fuels Policy Effectiveness
Taking a Stand: Omar Abdullah's Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism
Fortifying NH-44: Indian Army's Tactical Edge Against Terrorism
Extradition of 26/11 Accused Marks Major Victory in Terrorism Fight