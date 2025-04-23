Andhra Pradesh Stands Firm with Modi Against Terrorism

In the aftermath of a deadly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared unwavering support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the union government. The attack on Tuesday claimed 26 lives, including tourists, prompting state solidarity with national leadership.

Naidu emphasized the commitment of both the state and national governments to India's sovereignty, advocating for firm and decisive action against terrorism. He condemned the heinous act and urged severe punishment for those responsible, reflecting a united front against violent extremism.

The Chief Minister also paid tribute to Telugu victims JC Chandra Mouli and Madhusudhan, extending heartfelt condolences and support to their grieving families. Naidu is expected to receive Mouli's body in Vizag, underscoring the personal impact of the tragic incident.

