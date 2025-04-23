Arunachal Governor Condemns Attack on Tourists in Kashmir: A Call for Unity

In a stern condemnation, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik has denounced the recent terrorist attack on tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, including that of an Arunachal Pradesh resident.

He called the attack a 'barbaric act of cowardice' and highlighted its threat to India's unity. The governor mourned the death of Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, showing solidarity with the bereaved families.

Parnaik's statement highlights the socio-economic impact on communities relying on tourism and reaffirms trust in leadership to bring perpetrators to justice, urging national unity and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)