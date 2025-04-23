Left Menu

Arunachal Governor Condemns Attack on Tourists in Kashmir: A Call for Unity

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people. Emphasizing unity, he described the attack as a barbaric act disrupting peace and economy. The governor expressed confidence in justice being served swiftly and emphasized standing united against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:05 IST
  • India

In a stern condemnation, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik has denounced the recent terrorist attack on tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, including that of an Arunachal Pradesh resident.

He called the attack a 'barbaric act of cowardice' and highlighted its threat to India's unity. The governor mourned the death of Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, showing solidarity with the bereaved families.

Parnaik's statement highlights the socio-economic impact on communities relying on tourism and reaffirms trust in leadership to bring perpetrators to justice, urging national unity and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

