Global Leaders Condemn Vile Pahalgam Terror Attack

World leaders, including those from the EU, UN, US, UK, and Nepal, condemn the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people. The attack was termed as vile and horrific, with global leaders expressing solidarity with India and calling for justice against terrorism.

Updated: 23-04-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

World leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, have strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people dead. The attack, carried out on Tuesday, primarily targeted tourists, marking the deadliest incident since 2019.

Foreign offices from countries like Pakistan, China, and Germany joined in expressing their condolences to India, while Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump offered full support in bringing the perpetrators to justice. Leaders described the attack as vile and horrific, pledging solidarity with India in combating terrorism.

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, along with other global figures, condemned the attack. Meanwhile, various diaspora groups called for immediate action, and organizations stressed that both India and the US have been affected by terrorism, urging a concerted effort to fight this menace globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

