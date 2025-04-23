Left Menu

Pahalgam Attack: Indian Unity Against Terrorism

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, attributing it to Pakistan's cowardice. The attack claimed 26 lives, including Sushil Nathaniel from Indore. The incident has compelled tourists in Jammu and Kashmir to return early or cancel plans. TAAI is assisting affected travelers.

Updated: 23-04-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:53 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, labeling it a 'cowardly act of Pakistan.' This horrific incident, which took place at a popular tourist spot, resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including an Indore resident, Sushil Nathaniel.

The Chief Minister expressed profound grief over the attack, which has led to widespread distress among tourists. Following the tragedy, many travelers from Madhya Pradesh are looking to return home earlier than planned, urgently contacting travel agents to expedite their journey back.

Hemendra Singh Jadon of the Travel Agents Association of India reported a surge in cancellations from those who planned visits to Jammu and Kashmir. Efforts are underway to assist stranded tourists through the cooperation of local travel agencies, ensuring safety and accommodation for those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

