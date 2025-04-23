Congress Chief Calls for Unity Post-Pahalgam Terror Attack
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge labeled the recent terror attack in Pahalgam as a "direct attack on the Indian State," urging the government to deliver a strong response. Speaking at a press conference, Kharge emphasized the need for an all-party meeting on national security, following a Congress Working Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday in Delhi.
Highlighting the claims of responsibility by a Pakistani terrorist organization, Kharge stressed the significance of acting decisively against such threats. He noted the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and the necessity of ensuring robust security for the visiting pilgrims. Kharge condemned the attack as an assault on India's unity, calling it one of the most outrageous acts since the Chittisinghpura massacre in 2000.
In discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir figures, Kharge relayed plans for the Congress to prioritize cooperation over partisan politics in resolving the issue. Citing tourism as Jammu and Kashmir's economic backbone, he called for federal intervention to support the region's faltering economy. Kharge reiterated Congress's commitment to tackle terrorism through unity and dialogue.
