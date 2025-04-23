Left Menu

Congress Chief Calls for Unity Post-Pahalgam Terror Attack

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam as a direct assault on India, demanding a strong government response. Kharge urges an all-party meeting on national security to counter such threats, emphasizing unity against terrorism ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:23 IST
Congress Chief Calls for Unity Post-Pahalgam Terror Attack
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge labeled the recent terror attack in Pahalgam as a "direct attack on the Indian State," urging the government to deliver a strong response. Speaking at a press conference, Kharge emphasized the need for an all-party meeting on national security, following a Congress Working Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday in Delhi.

Highlighting the claims of responsibility by a Pakistani terrorist organization, Kharge stressed the significance of acting decisively against such threats. He noted the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and the necessity of ensuring robust security for the visiting pilgrims. Kharge condemned the attack as an assault on India's unity, calling it one of the most outrageous acts since the Chittisinghpura massacre in 2000.

In discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir figures, Kharge relayed plans for the Congress to prioritize cooperation over partisan politics in resolving the issue. Citing tourism as Jammu and Kashmir's economic backbone, he called for federal intervention to support the region's faltering economy. Kharge reiterated Congress's commitment to tackle terrorism through unity and dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025